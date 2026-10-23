Nerve repair to COPD ‘cures’: Haryana FDA flags 9 products after raid at Gurugram firm

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided the premises of Gurugram-based wellness firm Midvision Private Limited on Thursday, flagging nine food products for suspected misbranding over health claims ranging from nerve repair to lung detoxification and blood sugar control.

The company markets health supplements and cosmetics under the brand name Miduty through its website, http://www.miduty.in. The raid at its Fazilpur Jharsa premises was carried out by a joint team of drugs control officers and a food safety officer.

In a statement, the FDA said the raid aimed to examine regulatory compliance, particularly the nature, presentation and substantiation of health-related claims on the company’s website. The action was ordered by the Haryana FDA Commissioner as part of a state-wide drive against misleading wellness claims, it added.