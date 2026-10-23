Nerve repair to COPD ‘cures’: Haryana FDA flags 9 products after raid at Gurugram firm

In a statement, the FDA said the raid aimed to examine regulatory compliance, particularly the nature, presentation and substantiation of health-related claims on the company’s website.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurugramOct 23, 2026 09:08 PM IST
Haryana FDA Miduty raidThe FDA said certain products found at the company's premises carried claims relating to nerve and joint pain relief, constipation management, improved lung function, liver detoxification, blood sugar control and reduced skin pigmentation. (Express photo)
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The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided the premises of Gurugram-based wellness firm Midvision Private Limited on Thursday, flagging nine food products for suspected misbranding over health claims ranging from nerve repair to lung detoxification and blood sugar control.

The company markets health supplements and cosmetics under the brand name Miduty through its website, http://www.miduty.in. The raid at its Fazilpur Jharsa premises was carried out by a joint team of drugs control officers and a food safety officer.

In a statement, the FDA said the raid aimed to examine regulatory compliance, particularly the nature, presentation and substantiation of health-related claims on the company’s website. The action was ordered by the Haryana FDA Commissioner as part of a state-wide drive against misleading wellness claims, it added.

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The FDA is also examining concerns relating to the supply of nutraceuticals and health supplement products to private hospitals at allegedly exorbitant prices, Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan said.

The FDA said certain products found at the company’s premises carried claims relating to nerve and joint pain relief, constipation management, improved lung function, liver detoxification, blood sugar control and reduced skin pigmentation.

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According to sources privy to the investigation, the raid followed a confidential complaint received by drug authorities and coincided with the company’s application for a retail and wholesale drugs licence. The team questioned director and CEO Pranav Midha after arriving at the firm’s office.

Investigators flagged several products for claims that appeared to extend beyond those permitted for dietary supplements. According to sources, a ‘Lung Detox’ supplement was advertised as protecting smokers against Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), easing chest congestion and clearing accumulated tar and toxins from the airways.

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The sources added that a metabolic supplement containing berberine claimed to reduce HbA1c and fasting blood sugar levels, while a pigmentation supplement asserted that it could neutralise oxidants “7,500% better than any known antioxidant”.

Joint support products allegedly promised a “pain-free” life and cited pain reductions of up to 61.9%. Also, sources said, gut health formulations reportedly cited numerical reductions in insomnia severity and diarrhoea episodes.

They added that the company’s nerve recovery formulations were flagged for potential violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, which prohibits commercial advertisements claiming to mitigate, treat, or cure disorders of the nervous system.

When officials sought clinical trial validations, peer-reviewed literature and statutory approvals to substantiate the claims, no documentary evidence could be furnished on the spot, sources said. The company maintained that its products were licensed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), but food regulations prohibit unauthorised curative or disease-prevention claims.

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During the inspection, nine food products were identified for suspected misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Along with the food samples, the FDA team also collected nine cosmetic samples for laboratory testing. Further, officials seized financial turnover certificates for the previous years and corporate incorporation records.

“Identification of products for further examination is part of the ongoing regulatory process. A showcause notice will be issued to the firm, providing it a reasonable opportunity to explain its position and submit supporting evidence and documents. Further action will be taken in accordance with law after due consideration of the firm’s response, and the findings of the investigation,” Chauhan said.

The Indian Express has reached out to the company for a comment.

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Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

 

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