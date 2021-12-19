Haryana: Day before exam, class 12 student dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl studying in class XII allegedly jumped in front of a train in Haryana’s Chauma village on Friday night.

Police said they recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by her, which states that she was taking the extreme step due to stress from exams, scheduled for Saturday, for which she was not prepared.

According to police, the incident was reported around 8.30 pm, following which a team from the government railway police (GRP) station rushed to the spot.

Sub-inspector Ramphal, in-charge, GRP station, said, “Her sister said she had an economics exam on Saturday and she had been worried about failing it. She left home on the pretext of going to a friend’s house. A note has been recovered. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Saturday.”

Police said the minor was studying in a government school at Carterpuri and used to participate in school-level football tournaments.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.