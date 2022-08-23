scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala wants entrepreneurs to adopt ITIs to train local youth

Chautala was speaking at an event organised by the entrepreneurs’ organisation ‘EO Gurgaon’ on Monday.

Chautala said that Kharkhoda will become the second important thrust area of the state from the point of view of industrialisation.

Haryana Deputy Chief minister Dushyant Chautala said in Gurgaon Monday that every entrepreneur should adopt an industrial training institute (ITI) and sponsor it, so they can train the local youth with the type of skill set required to run their industries and employ them as per their requirements.

Chautala was speaking at an event organised by the entrepreneurs’ organisation ‘EO Gurgaon’. He said that the area of the NCR region is being reduced in the state due to which certain restrictions will be reduced in some areas and entrepreneurs can set up their units in those areas.

He mentioned the government’s Padma scheme and said that to promote industrialisation, different clusters have been formed in the state in which incentives are being given by the government to those who set up industries there.

Outlining several incentives given by the government to the industries, he said: “We have implemented a new policy by removing the flaws in the Haryana Entrepreneur Promotion Policy (HEPP), as a result of which an investment of Rs 28,000 crore was made in Haryana in the last two years. Many big companies are investing in the state,” he said.

He added that with the coming up of an airport in Hisar, the aero-defence sector would also get a boost.

Chautala said that Kharkhoda will become the second important thrust area of the state from the point of view of industrialisation. “When Maruti came to Gurgaon, no one thought that Gurgaon would reach this level of progress. After this, Manesar was developed industrially. Apart from manufacturing, alternative industries like medicine, IT and ITeS, service industry also have a lot of scope in Haryana,” he said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:35:14 am
