Haryana: Dumper rams into police vehicle in Nuh, one cop injured

One policeman was injured after an overloaded dumper truck carrying stones allegedly rammed into a police vehicle, on patrol to check illegal mining, in Haryana’s Nuh on Friday night.

The superintendent of police, Nuh, under whose supervision the inspection was going on, and his team jumped out of a police SUV as the dumper allegedly tried to run over them, in a bid to escape, near a hotel on the Nuh-Alwar road at Ganduri village.

A constable, Kailash, suffered injuries as he tried to jump out of the way, said the police. The accused truck driver abandoned his vehicle and escaped, added the police.

Varun Singla, SP, Nuh told media: “Several overloaded dumpers from Rajasthan carry stones and drop them at crusher zones in Faridabad and Nuh. As part of an inspection, we stopped 12 overloaded dumpers near a hotel. As the police staff were questioning the drivers, one dumper charged towards the police vehicle with the intention to run us over and rammed into the police vehicle. The police vehicle was damaged.”

An FIR was registered at the Nagina police station under sections 307, 332, 353, 186 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.