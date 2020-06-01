Two weeks on, Haryana is within Delhi’s reach again

At the Delhi-Gurgaon border, which remained unchecked during the rain on Sunday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-Gurgaon border, which remained unchecked during the rain on Sunday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

After keeping its borders shut with Delhi for over two weeks, the Haryana government Sunday lifted the restrictions. Starting 9 am on Monday, there shall be free movement of people between Haryana and Delhi.

“There shall be no restrictions on travel of individuals between Delhi and any part of Haryana from Monday morning. For the last two weeks, nobody from Delhi was allowed unless the person was on essential service duty or possessed a curfew-pass approved by the state’s home department. From Monday, all such restrictions have now been lifted. However, the restrictions shall continue in the containment zones,” a senior government functionary told The Indian Express.

In Haryana’s four districts that share borders with Delhi, there are 75 containment zones in Gurgaon, 59 in Faridabad, 27 in Jhajjar and 80 in Sonepat. Gurgaon saw 97 more cases on Sunday evening. The total number of cases are now 774.

A day after the MHA issued guidelines for phased reopening of areas outside containment zones, the Gurgaon Commissioner Sunday held a meeting with representatives of religious institutions and hotels and restaurants to discuss an “exit plan”.

According to officials, while hotel and restaurant owners were inclined towards reopening and discussed precautionary measures that could be adopted for the same, representatives of religious institutions suggested delaying reopening.

Requesting that their establishments be permitted to reopen, representatives of hotels expressed a willingness to follow guidelines set by the state government as well as other precautionary measures, including social distancing. They also requested permission to hold small events and conferences, albeit with some restrictions.

“Rooms of the hotels should be properly sanitized…However, people from outside should not be permitted to enter the premises for food or drinks, and swimming pools and gyms can also not be re-opened,” said Commissioner Ashok Sangwan.

On hotels also offering quarantine and isolation facilities, he added, “Proper distance must be maintained between those in isolation or quarantine at the hotel and other guests.”

On restaurants, the Commissioner said only takeaway should be allowed. Representatives of restaurants, however, requested that the administration permit customers to eat food inside “in small numbers”, while practicing social distancing, adding that it can discontinue the arrangement after studying customer behaviour. The Commissioner clarified that a detailed SOP will be issued in this regard by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration Sunday said the present system of allowing those in essential services or with valid passes shall remain till further notice. The Ghaziabad border will also remain sealed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd