Haryana: Four suffocate to death after ‘inhaling poisonous gas’ while cleaning borewell

Four men suffocated to death after allegedly inhaling a poisonous gas while attempting to clean a borewell in Nuh’s Neemka village on Saturday. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174, adding that no complaint had been received so far.

The victims have been identified as Jamshed (45), Shahid (21), Zakir (17), Yahya (17) from Neemka.

Ajay Veer Singh Bhadana, SHO, Bicchod police station, said, “Four people had climbed down in a 10-feet borewell to open a valve and to clean it. The borewell is built on land belonging to the family of one of the deceased [Shahid]. It had about 4 feet water. It is suspected that they inhaled a poisonous gas, which had built up inside the borewell. One person entered the borewell and then others followed one by one to rescue them. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes out. No complaint has been received so far.”

Police said Jamshed, who worked as a labourer, was hired by Shahid’s father, Hanif, to clean a borewell on their land to make water available for the upcoming sowing (Rabi) season.

According to police and villagers, the incident took place around 11.30 am. Jamshed was reportedly the first to enter the 13-feet deep borewell, which had about 4-5 feet water.

Arshad, brother-in-law of the village sarpanch, said Jamshed was fixing a valve and cleaning the borewell when he felt a little breathless and requested for help. Shahid then climbed down and they tried to fix a pipe. In a few minutes, both complained of dizziness and shouted for help. Hanif, who was nearby, rushed to call villagers.

“It is suspected that some gas had built up inside the borewell, due to which both fell unconscious,” said Arshad.

Police said Yahya and Zakir, who were cousins and lived nearby, rushed to the borewell and climbed in to rescue them but also fell unconscious.

Shahid’s cousin Sakir said, “One person wrapped a cloth around his face and tried to rescue them, but he returned as he was scared of the gas. After half an hour, their bodies were retrieved using a rope and an agricultural tool. All four were rushed to PHC Punhana, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Another villager who had felt breathless while helping them out was provided treatment and is stable.”

“It is an unfortunate incident. We have not filed any complaint against anyone,” he added.

Police said the bodies were taken to Mandikhera government hospital for a post-mortem.

Arshad said that since the ground water level was low in the village, borewells were dug to pump water and these are usually cleaned before the sowing season. “It has been covered now,” he added.