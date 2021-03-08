Haryana cut Delhi water supply, says Chadha, asks Centre’s help

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha Sunday sought Central water minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s intervention in directing the Haryana government to release Delhi’s share of water in the Yamuna.

In a series of tweets, Chadha said the Haryana government has reduced raw water supply to Delhi, as a result of which the capital is facing a shortage.

The move comes after The Indian Express reported Sunday that the flow in the river has reduced from 5 lakh cusec to 2.5 lakh cusec since a week due to poor rainfall and beginning of crop season in Haryana, impacting water supply in parts of the capital.

Chadha said water supplied through two canals to Delhi from Haryana has also reduced — in addition to reduction in river flow — with CLC canal carrying 549 cusec against the original 683 cusec and DSB canal carrying 306 cusec against the original 330 cusec.

“Wazirabad & Chandrawal water treatment plant’s (WTP) production has reduced by 30% & Okhla WTP’s production has reduced by 15%. Further, Haryana government’s lackadaisical attitude has led to unchecked dumping of sewage into Yamuna. Samples picked up by our quality lab show high contamination/ammonia,” Chadha said in a tweet.