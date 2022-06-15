Haryana’s district with lowest vaccination rate draws attention from officials

The pace of Covid vaccinations in Nuh district in Haryana continues to be slow, and it has the lowest vaccination rate in Haryana.

Sources said that at a Covid review meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister on Monday, Nuh’s low vaccination rate was among several points of discussion. In October last year, Nuh was among the 48 lowest-performing districts in terms of vaccine coverage in the country as per data shared at a conference of state health ministers.

Haryana’s first dose coverage is 104 per cent and second dose coverage is 86 per cent among eligible beneficiaries above the age of 15.

According to data shared by the health department, till June 9 2022, the first dose coverage in Nuh stood at 79 per cent and second dose coverage at 44 per cent, implying that less than half of the district’s eligible population has received both the doses. Excluding coverage for 12-14 age group, the first and second dose coverage in Nuh is 82 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

For people above the age of 60, first dose coverage is 67 per cent while second dose coverage is 44 per cent. In the 45-60 years age group, 59 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose and 40 per cent has got the second dose. The numbers fare relatively better for people in the 18-44 age group, with a first dose coverage of 93 per cent and 51 per cent inoculations of the second dose. For teenagers between 15 to 17 years, 61 per cent have got the first dose while only 17 per cent have received the second dose.

“In the 12-14 age group, for whom vaccinations began in mid-March 2022, only 3 per cent has got the first dose while less than 0.5 per cent of eligible children in the age group have been inoculated with the second dose. A total of 3,149 precaution doses have been administered, as per data.

Prabhjot Singh, mission director, National Health Mission, Haryana, said, “With Covid cases declining in the recent months, the vaccination rate has come down. We are ramping up door-to-door vaccinations under ‘Har ghar dastak programme, especially among 12-14 age group and organising special camps. We faced a lot of resistance from parents of school children regarding vaccination and we are working on organising awareness programmes to educate them.”

Surender Singh, chief medical officer, Nuh, said the pace of vaccinations had slowed down due to a combination of factors.

“Initially, there was a dip in second dose coverage due to breakthrough infection after the onset of the third wave during which many contracted Covid. Consequently, a large majority people are still ineligible for the precaution dose. After some suspected cases of measles were reported in Marora and Nagina, the health department staff has ramped up routine vaccination and immunisation in the district, since immunisation is historically low here. So, there has been a shift in approach as some resources and field staff has been diverted towards that programme. There is general reluctance too regarding Covid vaccine among the population, especially with Covid cases coming down,” said Singh.

He added that earlier rumours of infertility, misinformation regarding the Covid vaccine and a lower literacy rate in Nuh had all contributed to a lower vaccination rate in the district. “After the government had linked vaccination to the provision of services with a targeted campaign towards the end of 2021, there had been a marginal increase in vaccination earlier this year, especially among the 18-59 age group,” he said.

Dr Virendra Ahlawat, state immunisation officer, NHM Haryana, said Nuh’s vaccination coverage is the lowest in Haryana.

“There is a slight discrepancy in terms of calculation due to which Nuh’s second dose coverage has been mentioned in Government of India survey as 26 per cent, when the figure is close to 44 per cent. It is due to an error based on calculation from estimates of total population taken from the last census vis-à-vis the actual population in district administration. We will write to the officials concerned to correct it,” he said.