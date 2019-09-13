Haryana couple who ran away from home found dead in Delhi

A young couple was found dead inside a park in Central Delhi’s Paharganj Thursday afternoon, said police. According to police, the two hailed from Haryana and had fled their homes Tuesday to come to Delhi.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said, “We received a PCR call at 6.30 pm from a person saying that a man and a woman were lying unconscious in the park. We rushed to the spot and saw a man aged around 24-25 years and a woman aged about 20 years lying on the ground. They were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. No injuries have been found on their bodies. It appears they consumed a poisonous substance. Their families have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted.”

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, said police.

Police said the victims’ families had filed missing person reports at the local police station, and added that the woman’s family filed a complaint against the man as well.

According to an eyewitness, the couple was seen sitting in the park at 1 pm and were later found lying unconscious.

Police said that luggage and jewellery has been recovered from the spot.