Haryana Congress leader’s murder accused held in Dubai

Over a month after Congress’s Haryana spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead outside a gym in Faridabad, notorious gangster Kaushal, believed to be the mastermind behind the murder and several other crimes in Haryana, was arrested from Dubai on Saturday.

Advertising

Although police officers refused to elaborate on the arrest, a source said, “A team had been in Dubai for the last month, trying to nab Kaushal. He was arrested in a joint operation by Faridabad and Delhi Police.”

Kaushal first came to the attention of police in 2004. His gang has several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, among other crimes, registered against them in Haryana. Kaushal was arrested in 2015, but jumped parole in 2016. He is believed to have fled to Dubai around that time.

His involvement in the murder of the Congress spokesperson had emerged two days after the crime took place in June, when his wife and her domestic help were arrested from Gurgaon. Police said his wife Roshni allegedly plotted the murder on the directions of her husband, who had a rift with Chaudhary over a financial transaction between them.

Advertising

Police sources said Kaushal will be brought back to Faridabad for further questioning in the coming days.

Chaudhary’s murder, which had been caught on CCTV, took place outside a gym in HUDA market. Several police teams had been set up to probe the murder.