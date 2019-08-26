Haryana CM’s yatra to reach Gurgaon this week

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwaad Yatra is set to reach Gurgaon and surrounding districts this week, with PWD and Haryana Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh clarifying that the vehicle will reach the city on Tuesday. On Monday, the CM will address people in Jhajjar.

“On August 27, the yatra will reach near Jhund Sarai village around 4 pm, where people will welcome it and bless the CM to form the government again. During his tenure, several development works have been undertaken in Gurgaon and the Ahirwal region,” said Singh.

“A major event has been organised in the area for the Chief Minister, in which BJP leader J P Nadda will also be present. From there, the yatra will progress to Wazirpur, Hayatpur, Gadhi Harsaru, Gadoli, and Kadipur Chowk,” he added.

Prior to Gurgaon, through Monday and part of Tuesday, the yatra will travel through the Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Badli constituencies.