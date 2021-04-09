Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to inaugurate 4 projects in Gurgaon today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will Friday inaugurate four projects in Gurgaon which have cumulatively been completed at a cost of more than Rs 10.60 crore.

“Following this, the chief minister will also chair a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the city,” a spokesperson of the Gurgaon district administration said.

According to officials, all the projects that will be inaugurated today are related to education and have been completed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the help of various private organisations.

These include installation of 70 “smart classrooms” in Gurgaon and Mewat, completed at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore; and installation of 330 “smart classrooms” in 165 other government schools of Haryana – 80 in Karnal, 60 in Faridabad, 30 each in Rohtak, Panipat and Sonipat, and 20 each in Ambala, Gurgaon, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar – set up at a cost of Rs 7.8 crore.

In addition, the chief minister will also inaugurate Project E-Lakshyavahini, under which training will be provided for more than 100 competitive exams to 10,000 students – 200 each from Ambala, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar.

Khattar will, on Friday, also inaugurate an ‘advance life support ambulance’, procured at a cost of around Rs 30 lakh.

“This ambulance will be fitted with all modern equipment and will be used by the Civil Hospital in Manesar,” said the spokesperson.