Haryana CM launches Gurgaon’s first ‘electric three-wheeler zone’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched Gurgaon’s first ‘electric three-wheeler zone’, where diesel autos and CNG autos will be prohibited and only e-rickshaws and e-autos will be allowed to ply.

The initiative is part of project ‘Parivartan’, the state’s first e-three-wheeler ecosystem project, and has been started in Gurgaon by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Traffic Police and Haryana Transport Department in collaboration with SmartE.

The zone selected for the purpose is the MCG’s Zone 3, which includes key areas such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, HUDA City Centre, Galleria Market, and Sushant Vyapar Kendra Road. For charging the e- three-wheelers, officials said charging stations have been set up by the SmartE company at various places. In addition, shuttle service will also be provided in the zone.

Launching the initiative by flagging off 600 e-rickshaws and e-autos on Monday, Khattar said, “Environmental pollution is a matter of concern and vehicular pollution is a big problem. Under the Parivartan project, this initiative has been started in Gurgaon today and a target has been set to launch 5,000 such e- three-wheelers here. In addition, this project will be started not just in Gurgaon but also in other metros of Haryana.”

“Under Project Parivartan, diesel autos have to be converted into e-autos or e-rickshaws. For this, provisions have been made to provide subsidies through MCG and FAME India and loans are also being facilitated through banks. MCG is giving a subsidy of Rs 30,000, and FAME India of Rs 35,000 to convert old diesel autos into e-rickshaws or e-autos,” he said.

During his visit on Monday, the Chief Minister also inaugurated two other projects related to the environment – a water supply project of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for Sectors 81 to 99 of Gurgaon, and a waste-to-energy plant for Sonipat and Panipat.

The former, officials said, will provide clean drinking water to 3.8 lakh people, and has been completed at a cost of Rs 76.21 crore. The latter has been completed at a cost of Rs 176.87 crore.