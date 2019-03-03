Haryana CM to lay foundation stone for Rs 54-crore CCTV project

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone for eight projects and inaugurate six more in Gurgaon via tele-conferencing on Sunday. The total cost of all 14 projects is touted to be over Rs 350 crore, said officials.

One of these eight projects for which the foundation stone will be laid includes the ‘CityWide CCTV-based Public Safety and Adaptive Traffic Management System’. Work for Phase 1 was awarded on February 25.

According to officials, the project looks to cover all 115 sectors of Gurgaon and Manesar, and ensure security and surveillance at intersections and other “sensitive locations”.

To this end, 358 intersections, crime sensitive areas, underpass locations, and entry and exit points have been identified for surveillance.

These include 314 “general surveillance” junctions (including underpass locations), 24 “full surveillance” junctions, five accident-prone or crime sensitive areas, and 15 “entry/exit points”.

As per officials, 1,926 outdoor surveillance cameras will be set up at these points to detect and deter criminal activities and improve traffic management.

The video surveillance data will be stored and monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, being set up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, as well as at eight police stations, namely Sadar, Sector 56, Cyber City, Badshahpur, Sector 10A, Udyog Vihar, IMT Manesar, and City police station.