Haryana blocking clean water to Yamuna, Delhi govt tells High Court

The Delhi government Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that Haryana is not allowing clean water to flow into the Yamuna, making the water meant for the capital more polluted.

The issue came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, which expressed displeasure over the issue and sought the Haryana government’s stand. It directed the principal secretary of its water department to reply to the allegations. While granting time till February 4 to respond, the bench observed that in case the reply is not satisfactory, a high-level committee would be formed to look into the issue.

The plea by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed that if urgent steps are not taken to remedy the situation, it would adversely affect 30% of the water supply to central Delhi, including the Lutyens’ area.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and advocate Sumeet Pushkarna, appearing for DJB, contended that the channel which supplies additional water to Yamuna to dilute its pollution levels has been blocked by Haryana, and the water being received at Wazirabad was unusable for treatment due to high ammonia levels.

They submitted that water treated at Wazirabad is supplied to central Delhi, where all major government offices, bungalows, the Supreme Court and High Court are located.

The DJB sought directions to Haryana to forthwith remove the obstructions put up by it on the DD-8 channel, which supplies clean water into Yamuna to dilute its pollution levels, and to control the pollutants being discharged into the river from factories there.

The DD-8 channel carries clean water from the Delhi Sub Branch Canal and the Munak canal into the Yamuna to ensure the reservoir at Wazirabad is always kept full, the plea said.