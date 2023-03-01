scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Haryana BJP man booked for abetment of suicide

Police said they recovered a purported suicide note, in which the man said he had taken land on rent from Manish Yadav, the state secretary in BJP Haryana, and built a shop there.

In the police complaint, his wife said they had been running a dairy booth in DLF phase 2. (Express Photo)
A 48-year-old man, who ran a milk and groceries booth, allegedly died by suicide in Gurgaon Monday. Police have booked two people, including the BJP Haryana state secretary, on charges of abetment of suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar, a resident of Feroze Gandhi colony. In the police complaint, his wife said they had been running a dairy booth in DLF phase 2.

Police said they recovered a purported suicide note, in which the man said he had taken land on rent from Manish Yadav, the state secretary in BJP Haryana, and built a shop there.

“In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I stopped going to the shop since I am diabetic. I gave my shop on a contract so I could bear the household expenses. When Manish got to know, he called me to his office and abused me. He seized all my belongings from the shop and gave it on rent to my employee. They usurped my business,” the note said.

Yadav said, “The allegations against me are baseless. I have never met the person. If the police contact me during the probe, I will cooperate in the investigation.

