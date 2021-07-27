Haryana birthplace of Gita, believe in heart to heart connect: Khattar’s business pitch

Haryana Chief Minister was in Gurgaon to inaugurate the new “state of the art” corporate headquarters of Hyundai Motors India in Sector 29 (file photo)

Haryana is not “limited” to business to business, government to business, or government to government relationship, but believes in a “heart to heart connect”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday.

He was in Gurgaon to inaugurate the new “state of the art” corporate headquarters of Hyundai Motors India in Sector 29. Speaking at the event, Khattar said, “The state is the land of hospitality and the birthplace of Gita, so we believe in heart to heart connect. In the matter of industrial investment, Haryana is now focusing not only on the satisfaction of the investors, but also on making the customers happy.”

“Haryana is known as the land of action, and this state is a land of possibilities, enterprise, research and innovation. Today, Haryana is counted among the most developed and industrialised states of India. Taking forward this rich tradition, we have implemented many reforms to make it the land of another industrial revolution. Red tapism has been converted into a red carpet for businesses, and all possible facilities are being given to industries.”

Elaborating on the potential that the state has to make contributions in the industrial sector, the Chief Minister said, “Haryana has various sectors like IT, ITES, agro and food processing, healthcare and medical education, skill development, electronics hardware manufacturing, textile industry, defense and aerospace, rapid mass transport, and many more that have immense potential. Recently, several Korean companies have also expressed an interest in investing in Haryana, and the state government will cooperate completely with them, and invite them to invest more in the state.”

Khattar also inaugurated, virtually, two oxygen plants set up at Nuh, at the Community Health Centre and at the Al-Afia Civil Hospital in the district.