Architects in Haryana to now issue occupancy certificates for houses in plotted colonies

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, Wednesday announced that empanelled architects shall be the competent authority for issuing occupancy certificates under the self-certification policy for residential houses within the licensed plotted colonies in the state.

In an order to the senior town planners and district town planners in Haryana, the Director General, Town, and Country Planning, said that the decision was made “to streamline and expedite the process of grant of occupation certificates (OCs) of residential houses within the licensed plotted colonies in the state.”

The directorate outlined the standard procedure and guidelines to be implemented.

“As per the procedure, the owner of the building shall submit a request to the architect/ engineer as defined under Haryana Building Code – 2017. The architect/engineer shall examine and prepare documents such as approved building plans, deviations marked on the plans (as built drawings), photographs of front/rear set back area, internal finishing/furnishing works along with a structural stability certificate. The architect shall also fill the template with other details and self-certification of all the facts and certify that the building is complete in all respects and fit for grant of occupancy certificate,” reads the order.

The procedure said that the architect concerned shall obtain a certificate of XEN, HSVP regarding services and also certify that composition charges are paid.

After ascertaining that there is no non-compoundable violation and finishing/furnishing works are in order, the architect concerned shall issue an occupancy certificate (OC) under self-certification within eight working days from the receipt of the application. The architect shall submit the case file along with all documents and the copy of OC issued by him under self-certification to the office of the district town planner (DTP) within three working days, the directions said.

In case the architects or engineers do not follow professional ethics, the guidelines said it would be appropriate that the DTPs concerned shall be liable to check 10 percent of total OCs received from architects from the 1st to the 15th day of the month.

In case any deficiency is found at the level of the architect/engineer, especially in terms of non-compoundable violation or incomplete building, the district town planner shall issue a show cause notice and, if required, may blacklist the officer and even withdraw the OC issued under self-certification or send a recommendation to the counsel of architects for cancelling his licence, the order said.

“To check the field offices, circle office STP in person may randomly check 5 per cent of any of the OCs received under self-certification in a month,” the order added.

Officials said that with the architects being granted the power to issue OCs, violations such as illegal extensions going undetected are likely to increase.

As per the earlier procedure, a joint engineer or field official will visit the site and submit a report on the status of construction or violations if any after the architect, engineer or person had applied for OC with requisite documents, photographs of site and deviations marked on approved building plans along with forms. A drawing official examined the case vis-a-vis norms of the building code and checked violations. Another official checked the composition fees and charges deposited by the applicant.

“Another verification was done at the level of planning assistant and the report of XEN HSVP was obtained regarding laying and functionality of services. On the basis of these reports, the district town planner issued OC. Now, all these verifications are to be done by the architect,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“There were already so many violations in the previous procedure. This will compound them further,” he added.