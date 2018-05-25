Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Haryana: 60-year-old man beaten to death in Palwal, 12 booked

Haryana: 60-year-old man beaten to death in Palwal, 12 booked

“They came to take revenge on me. When they saw that I was not at home, they attacked my father instead,” Samoon said.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: May 25, 2018 2:27:48 am
In an FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. (Representational) In an FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. (Representational)
Top News

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death in Palwal, three weeks after his son confronted some residents for allegedly making videos of girls and uploading them on social media.

Police said the incident took place in Palwal’s Ghaghot village around 7.30 pm Wednesday.

In an FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. “They came to take revenge on me. When they saw that I was not at home, they attacked my father instead,” Samoon said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now