Haryana: 18-year-old arrested for Palwal girl’s murder

(Representational Image)

Two days after the body of a 10-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl was found near her home in Palwal, police have arrested an 18-year-old neighbour for her sexual assault and murder.

“He has confessed to the crime. We will produce him in court tomorrow and take him into police remand, during which he will be further questioned on the incident,” said the area DSP.

Police said the accused worked in a furniture shop.

The victim had gone missing from her home at 2 pm on Monday while her mother and younger siblings were in the house.

The family had approached police the same evening, and the victim’s body was discovered in the nearby fields the next day.

The FIR was initially registered under IPC sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was added on Thursday after the postmortem confirmed sexual assault.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd