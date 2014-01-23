Harsh Vardhan, Goel scramble to lead BJP against AAP, workers left confused

Harsh Vardhan and Goel are trying to run the Delhi unit separately, resulting in confusion.

Infighting continues in the Bharatiya Janata Party, even as the Lok Sabha polls approach.

The rift within the party stems from confusion regarding who to take instructions from, with both Leader of the Opposition Harsh Vardhan and Delhi unit chief Vijay Goel trying to run the party on their own terms. The confusion is compounded by rumours that Goel may be removed from his post.

Sources said the rift and confusion could spell trouble for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

“With confusion over the post of the Delhi president, party members are in a dilemma regarding who to follow. The infighting has brought down the morale of party workers and this can cost us crucial seats in Delhi this election. The party high command should clear the air over leadership in Delhi,” a senior leader said.

Leaders said after the Delhi Assembly elections, tackling the AAP has been made a priority for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Hence, leaders said, power centres in the Delhi unit should be a matter of concern for its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, both Harsh Vardhan and Goel scrambled to lead the party against the Aam Aadmi Party. Leaders said both were issuing directions to take on the AAP aggressively. But, a senior leader said, several members were taking these directions half-heartedly due to a confusion in leadership.

Goel has announced that party workers will hold a dharna in all 14 districts of the capital against AAP MLA and Law minister Somnath Bharti.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting of BJP MLAs to put a strategy in place to counter AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We will highlight the anarchy spread by AAP workers in hospitals and schools. We will also prepare a strategy on how to corner AAP on issues of electricity and water. All MLAs will be asked to tell people about the collusion between the Congress and the AAP,” Harsh Vardhan said.

