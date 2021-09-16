Harsh Mander’s residence, office , children’s home raided by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the home and office of retired IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander in New Delhi. The raids come hours after Mander left for Germany along with his wife, sources said.

The raid began at 8 am at his residence in Vasant Kunj and his office at the Centre for Equity Studies office in Adhchini, sources told The Indian Express. The children’s home run by the activist in Mehrauli was also reportedly raided by the ED.

Around 3:30 am Thursday, Mander left for Germany for a fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin. He serves as the director of the Centre for Equity Studies.

In July, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the Delhi High Court that it recommended action against the two children’s homes linked to the activist after finding various violations and discrepancies on part of the management. One of the violations mentioned by NCPCR in its reply to the court is that they were informed by the children that they had been taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar.

The reply was submitted in response to a petition filed by two children’s homes — run by the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) — for quashing of the inspection reports of the NCPCR.

In October 2020, the NCPCR had raided the children’s homes and, according to Mander, allegedly sought to know whether the children had participated in the anti-CAA protests; regarding his association with them; about any foreign funding; and whether shelter was given to Rohingya children at the two places.