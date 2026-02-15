NGO owner held for stabbing man to death over financial dispute in Delhi

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the murder. (File Photo)

A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death by a NGO owner over a financial dispute in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar, Delhi Police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested within hours of the incident.

Police said that the case came to light after an information was received from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in the early hours of Sunday informing that a man brought with a stab wound on his neck had been declared dead. A police team immediately reached the hospital and initiated an inquiry.

The deceased was identified as Harish Kandwal (46), a resident of Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. Police said a case was registered and investigation was taken up.