NGO owner held for stabbing man to death over financial dispute in Delhi

A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death by a NGO owner over a financial dispute in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar, Delhi Police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested within hours of the incident.
Police said that the case came to light after an information was received from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in the early hours of Sunday informing that a man brought with a stab wound on his neck had been declared dead. A police team immediately reached the hospital and initiated an inquiry.
The deceased was identified as Harish Kandwal (46), a resident of Uttam Nagar in West Delhi. Police said a case was registered and investigation was taken up.
During the probe, one accused, identified as Ashim Ali (46), a resident of Farash Bazar in Northeast Delhi, was arrested, officers said. “The accused runs an NGO named Sai Sadhna Social Welfare Foundation, which operates from his residence. The deceased was also associated with the same NGO,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.
According to the police, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident stemmed from a business and financial dispute between the two. Police said Ali and Kandwal had spent most of the day together before an argument broke out near CD Block in Hari Nagar, leading to the stabbing.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the murder.
