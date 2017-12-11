Hardlook: To save a child

One of the children rescued from New Delhi Railway station at a shelter home in Nabi Karim. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) One of the children rescued from New Delhi Railway station at a shelter home in Nabi Karim. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Two days after leaving Patna junction, the Poorva Express came to a stop at New Delhi Railway Station’s platform 15. A 14-year-old boy got down, followed by two men who had paid Rs 2,000 to his parents back home. The child was to work at a bangle-making factory in Mangolpuri. The men made sure the boy — who had worked in factories back home — washed his face and put on new clothes.

The boy blended in with the crowd, and the two kept a safe distance to ensure the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and volunteers from the NGO Prayas — at the station after receiving a tip-off — weren’t alarmed.

The traffickers were almost in the clear — until the boy stepped into the sunlight. Almost immediately, his skin glistened with bangle dust. The volunteers had found who they were looking for. “When a child works for long hours over a few years at a bangle factory, his skin occasionally sparkles in the light,” said Abdul Rahman Khan, a volunteer from Prayas, who appeared to have seen enough of such cases to not find it the least bit intriguing.

The child was rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, while the RPF took the two men into custody.

It was a fruitful day for the Childline volunteers who, along with the RPF and Delhi Police, have been rescuing children ever since the NGO was established at four railway stations two years ago. Since then, the NGO’s 48 volunteers have acted as the first line of defence to ensure children trafficked from far off states to work at factories and homes in Delhi are rescued the moment they step foot in the city.

At the four stations — New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin — volunteers said more than 90 trafficked children aged between six and 17 are rescued every month.

The minors are “bought” for as low as Rs 2,000 from their parents and made to work in factories producing toys, bangles, jeans, embroidery items and bags. The Indian Express accompanied volunteers to the four stations to understand the challenges each rescue operation poses.

New Delhi Railway Station: Platform number 16

Three Childline volunteers have been trying to piece together how a 12-year-old boy fled from his employers in Lucknow and reached Delhi. The boy was “sold” to a tailor by his relatives, with middlemen facilitating the “transaction”. The boy told them: “They do not check tickets from a child. I thought my employer would hurt me, so I ran away. I thought my parents were dead. But when I heard they were alive and in Delhi, I came here.”

Every month, volunteers here rescue more than 65 children — about 45 of them “trafficked from Northern and Eastern states”, they said. “Six major trains originating from Bihar and Jharkhand have the maximum number of trafficked children. RPF and NGO workers focus on these when they arrive in the evening,” Junaid Khan, the team coordinator overseeing operations, said.

To not arouse suspicion, the children are dressed in new clothes and handed school bags — a cruel irony given how many of them end up at bag-making factories in Nabi Karim, Bara Hindurao, Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh.

NGO workers from Prayas and Salam Balak Trust said that most of the 250 children rescued in the last two months from New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations were from impoverished districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Children trafficked from Patna are usually sent to bangle factories in Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. “We noticed this trend while rescuing children over the last two years. Children who managed to run away gave us locations of the factories. We conducted raids and rescued the others,” Khan said.

A 13-year-old rescued from one such factory recounted, “I was working at a printing press. About 10 children would dry printing cards all day. My parents told me to do it. I would get Rs 100 per day, and the rest would go to my family. But I haven’t heard from them since I came to Delhi five months ago.”

Volunteers said children rescued from rural towns of Nalanda and Jhajha in Bihar often end up at embroidery units in Jahangirpuri and Burari, while bag-making factories are full of children from Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Samastipur, Purnia, Katihar and Saharsa.

“A large number of children trafficked from these districts are from Muslim families… Traffickers convince their parents that the kids are being sent to study in a madrasa in Delhi,” Khan said.

According to Prayas records for New Delhi Railway Station, of the 45 children rescued in October, 25 were girls being taken to placement agencies in Shakurpur village, Subhash Place, Kapashera, Laxmi Nagar and Noida. “Middlemen tell their families that the girls would be provided an education, but instead they end up as domestic helps,” a Delhi Police Crime Branch officer said.

Old Delhi Railway Station: Platform number 5

Summer is peak trafficking season, with more than 200 trains passing through the city. “Children are brought to Delhi during summers because they can sleep out in the open and blend in with the homeless while they work at factories. During winters, they have to be provided more food, clothing and shelter. Plus, if a child dies of the cold, it can attract police attention,” Mohammad Hussain from the Salam Balak Trust said.

NGO workers said of the 250 children rescued in three months during summers, 65 were en route to embroidery units and small-scale factories in north Delhi, while the rest work at steel, bangle and jeans factories.

At a shelter home in outer Delhi, a 12-year-old recounted his experience of working at a steel factory in Wazirpur industrial area: “I was paid Rs 3,000 to polish steel. There is no work where I come from. I wanted to help my parents; I didn’t really mind the soot which covered us. If I had enough money, I would buy sweets, and maybe a phone.”

Bhibuti Kumar, who oversees rescue operations at the station, said trafficking hotspots include Jalpaipur, New Cooch Behar and Bongaigaon”.

In many cases, children are taken further, to work in agricultural fields in Punjab and Haryana during sugarcane harvest season. “The numbers are not staggering but they are substantial. Due to heavy oversight, the number of trafficked children rescued has come down to 8-10,” Kumar said.

Anand Vihar Railway Station: Platform number 7

About 35-odd children are rescued every month at the station by volunteers from Don Bosco Ashalayam, with six trains at platforms number 1 and 7 under surveillance. “The children are usually ‘rotated’ at every station, changing coaches and seats between themselves so passengers don’t suspect they are being trafficked. If a group of children sit without adult supervision, passengers get alerted,” senior DSC RPF (East) Shashi Kumar said.

Every few stations, children are given strict instructions by traffickers not to interact with other passengers. “Usually three traffickers move with a batch of children in separate coaches,” an RPF officer overseeing Anand Vihar Railway Station said.

“The children are sometimes shown videos of Delhi’s shopping malls and amusement parks and are promised they would be taken there. The traffickers make sure they are well fed before the journey. At many stations, police only keep an eye out for emaciated-looking children,” a senior RPF officer said.

Terminating Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin

At Nizamuddin Railway Station, it has been over two months since a child was rescued from trafficking. “There used to be a time when 15-20 traffickers would be caught every two months. Now most cases are of runaway children,” Krishan Kumar from the NGO, Butterflies, said.

Volunteers and RPF officers said many traffickers have started taking different routes or deboard at Shahdara, Ghaziabad, Palwal, Faridabad and even Aligarh, where scrutiny is relatively less. “Traffickers then take the children by bus or car to their destination,” a Delhi Police officer said.

Despite more than 70 trafficked children being rescued every month from the four railway stations in 2017, Delhi Police data shows that only four cases of child labour were registered in the capital until October.

Even though RPF data shows that until October, 1,198 children were rescued, senior DSC RPF (west) Santosh N Chandran explained, “We do not get a lot of trafficking cases as the exchange of money has to be established. In many cases, that is difficult. In the last two months, we had just one trafficking case established at Anand Vihar Railway Station.”

Further, Delhi Police said they do not keep a record of the number of cases registered under IPC Section 370 (trafficking). Explaining the reason for low reporting of trafficking cases, Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar said, “Police in various states still look at trafficking from the prism of sex trafficking, rather than the wider aspect of exploitation under Section 370. Many times, police end up charging the accused under IPC sections 366-(a) (procuration of minor girls) and 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution).”

However, the biggest reasons why traffickers get away is because they are able to prove that the children are travelling with the consent of their parents. By the time a child is rescued by a district task force and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, traffickers bring the parents to reclaim the child. “They testify that the trafficker is a part of the family or that they knew they were sending the child to work,” said Satya Prakash, project manager at FXB Indian Suraksha. In many cases, the child turns hostile in court, he said.

Many a times, the investigating officer is unable to track the parents. “Some children are not able to recollect their exact address. We try to coordinate with the local police station in their state, but missing reports are seldom registered,” said an investigating officer tracking the family of a trafficked 12-year-old boy.

At a private home for girls, a 15-year-old from Jharkhand showed the names of her district, village and eight brothers and sisters etched across her hands in green ink. “I want to go back home,” she said.

The girl said she snuck out of her hostel after a fight with a friend. She was spotted by a man who offered to take her to the family. Instead, she found herself on a Delhi-bound train. At Nizamuddin railway station, she was left stranded as the man fled after spotting police. She was later rescued by the RPF and sent to the shelter home two months ago.

Volunteers said that reuniting children with their families can sometimes take over eight months. “If the parents are the ones who sent them away, returning the child home can be problematic as they might be sent back to the factories,” said Deepshika, a senior manager from Prayas.

Plus, hazy details of the home address or phone number make establishing contact difficult, which is why many children end up in these shelter homes until they turn 18.

“My father used to drive a car,” said the 15-year-old girl, before disclosing the location of the hostel she ran away from — something her counsellors were so far unaware of. For the counsellor, the new clue means new hope: “The children end up giving these nuggets of information during the course of their stay. Let’s see if we can contact her father.”

