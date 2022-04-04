Hardlook: Market makeover

From a small cart to more than 15,000 shops and 5,000 readymade cloth manufacturing units spread across 3 km — the Gandhi Nagar Market in Northeast Delhi has grown in the past 50 years and is now counted among Asia’s biggest wholesale markets for garments. Situated across the Yamuna, the market is a hub for fabric material and readymade clothes.

A mix of wholesale, manufacturing units and a few retail units, it provides about 1 lakh direct jobs and 3 lakh indirect jobs — including to a large number of women who work in manufacturing units — and has a daily turnover between Rs 250 crore-Rs 300 crore.

However, the area is poorly organised with narrow lanes, open sewers, hanging electrical wires and lack of amenities such as washrooms and parking spaces. Connectivity is also an issue due to congestion in the area.

The Delhi government plans to change this and redevelop it into a ‘Great Garment Hub’ by converting it into an organised shopping area. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while announcing the plan during his Budget speech, said: “When people wear garments manufactured from Gandhi Nagar, they should say with pride that this is readymade in Delhi. This requires legal recognition, infrastructure redevelopment, construction of new service centres and re-branding, marketing and re-positioning of Gandhi Nagar. This programme is expected to create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in the next five years.”

The market had its humble origins in 1972-73 when a couple started selling clothes from a cart near their house in Ashok gali. Gradually, several shops opened up. In two-three years, about 14 smaller markets came up within the main Gandhi Nagar market.

Business got a boost in 1975-76, when traders in Gandhi Nagar started buying fabric and hosiery from Kolkata, Ludhiana and Lucknow. It attracted people from across the country and countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, said shopkeepers.

“With growing demand, several shops opened up and people started factories inside their houses and shifted elsewhere,” said KK Balli, President of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers.

The plan

To oversee the project, the government is set to constitute a committee which will have members from all departments concerned such as Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), DDA, East MCD, Finance and others. The nodal agency will be the DSIIDC.

Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairman, said: “The market is known as Asia’s biggest wholesale market for garments but it is not a destination that people look forward to go to and shop. The DDC held a meeting with all major trade associations before the budget to understand the issues and gaps. The idea was to make this a participatory process… Work has already started, and multiple rounds of consultations have been held in the last four months at the individual, association and market level… Within two-three months, various consultants and agencies will be roped in.”

Officials said the committee will be formed in two weeks and it will conduct a survey to understand problems being faced by traders and shopkeepers.

Shah said the biggest problems in the market are civic issues: “Traders said every time they approached the MCD, it refused to take up the matter over lack of funds. On receiving several requests from traders, the Delhi government has decided to devise a ‘micro-level plan’.”

The plan will target the wholesale and retail aspect, manufacturing units, and connectivity, said Shah. “As far as wholesale and retail is concerned, the government wants to make it a world-class shopping experience for the public from India and abroad so that anyone coming here has access to proper facilities.”

“The second part is the industrial aspect. Gandhi Nagar is not an industrial area but it has several manufacturing units that produce clothes in bulk… these run on household licences under which you can manufacture only till a particular limit. But with increasing demand, illegality has also increased. The government is planning to either provide flatted factories through DSIIDC or dedicate a zone for textile industry in one of the existing factory/industrial areas. These are all ideas under deliberation and a comprehensive plan will be prepared,” said Shah.

For connectivity issues, he said DMRC, DTC, Railways and other agencies will be involved.

Ground report

The Indian Express visited the market and spoke to traders and market associations on the issues they face and what they think about the government’s redevelopment plan.

Located near Seelampur and Shastri Park Metro stations, the main market starts from Pushta Road. Shopkeepers said right from morning, the road is clogged with cloth material and hundreds of parked cars, tempos and trucks. For labourers and workers who commute via bikes and bicycles, the foot overbridge is their makeshift parking lot.

“Parking is a major problem. We have raised this issue with the EDMC and requested it to construct a multi-level lot but to no avail. There is a corporation-run parking space on Pushta Road for 200-250 vehicles but… it was reduced and can only accommodate 40-50 vehicles now. Another parking lot run by the civic body near the Shamshan Ghat is used for only loading and unloading trucks,” claimed Balli.

Besides parking, shops are housed in narrow lanes, some operating out of 10×10 spaces.

Sanjay Jain, member of the traders’ association, claimed, “Electrical wires almost touch the ground, posing a threat to traders, workers as well as customers. The market sees more than 3 lakh customers and workers a day, but there are no proper toilets. The traders’ associations collected money and constructed a toilet but the corporation does not even clean it.”

According to the traders’ association, the market has a 40,000-strong women workforce and there are no toilets for them. Muskan, who works at a garment factory in Shanti mohalla, said: “Toilets are a big issue here. I come here at 10 am and drink very little water, so I don’t have to go to the washroom. It is especially difficult when we are menstruating… most of us don’t come to work at such times.”

While some traders and workers welcomed the government’s plan, others feared it would remain a poll promise.

“This is a welcome step… but the question remains on how it will be done. I have been working here for the last 25 years and nothing has been done for the market so far,” said Rakesh Bansal, owner of Bharat Traders.

Another trader, Vinay Kumar, said, “I am happy that some government has spoken about this market and come forward to redevelop it. Encroachment has increased on the main road, that needs to be addressed. The government must develop a small lane first, so people believe them.”

Sunny Kumar, who sells shikanji and soda, and is also a member of the Hawkers Association, said the government must keep hawkers in mind as well while revamping the market.

Some traders demanded that the market be made fully commercial. “Currently, several units run from houses under household licences… and people run illegal factories. Even those who follow rules are forced to pay bribes on the pretext that our units are illegal. This needs to end,” said Jain.

East MCD Mayor Shyam Sundar denied claims made by shopkeepers and traders. On lack of parking facilities and toilets, he said: “First, we don’t have land (to build these) but we have written to the DDA to provide land for constructing a multilevel parking lot. Second, there is a toilet on the main road which is cleaned regularly but the footfall is high, so it is difficult…”

“There is a parking lot on Pushta Road where 1,000 cars can be accommodated. It is managed by private contractors; fees are charged on an hourly basis.”

On sewerage, he said: “This does not come under the MCD. We have deployed sanitation workers to clean the market from 5.30 am to 8.30 am.”