Hardlook at Delhi’s adoption centre: A family shares the joy of having a child

Toys hang over cribs at Palna adoption centre in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Cheena Kapoor) Toys hang over cribs at Palna adoption centre in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Cheena Kapoor)

For a Delhi-based doctor and his wife, adoption is the best method to become parents if biological parenthood is not possible. They took the decision three years ago and have shared three years of joy with their adopted daughter.

“She is 3 years old and has started going to playschool,” says the child’s mother.

The doctor says, “Due to medical issues, my wife could not conceive. After a lot of treatment, when nothing happened, the only option left was to adopt a baby. After consulting my family members, my wife and I decided to adopt a child.”

He adds they were keen on a daughter and got her within three months. “In our case, we were lucky. Within three months of registering with CARA, we got a call from a centre in central Delhi.”

The doctor and his wife feel adoption not only made them happy but also gave a new birth to their child. “An orphaned or abandoned child needs extra care. Though child care agencies provide all care to them, they need someone they can call their own,” he says. “We did not face any legal glitches in her adoption as the agency was guiding us at each and every step. An agency official also inspected our house before giving us custody of our child,” he adds.

