Patidar agitation Hardik Patel gets interim protection from arrest till March 6

Overruling objections by the Gujarat Police, the Supreme Court on Friday gave Congress leader Hardik Patel interim protection from arrest till March 6 in a case pertaining to violence during the 2015 Patidar agitation.

“If for five years you could do nothing, it’s just a matter of seven more days,” a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran said, fixing the matter for hearing on March 6. The court asked the state to apprise it of the steps taken against Patel in the case till now.

Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the case pertained to 2015 and he had not been named in the FIR. All the sections charged, except one, were bailable, he submitted, and added that the sessions court had received a request from the prosecutor for the first time in 2020.

The bench then asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, as to whether any requisition for investigation had been issued to the accused which he had not complied with.

No, said the SG, who then referred to the case diary and said it was recorded that he was not available.

