Hardeep Puri had 62 email exchanges & 14 meetings with Epstein, must clarify: Congress

"Who is Hardeep Puri trying to protect by telling so many lies?", asked Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department at AICC. (File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday accused Union minister Hardeep Puri of “lying” on the ‘Epstein files’ issue, and asked the BJP leader to come clean on the “62 email exchanges” and “14 meetings” he had with convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2014 and 2017.

The opposition party also reiterated its demand that Puri must resign immediately. Puri has, however, denied all the charges levelled at him by the opposition party.

“Between 2014 and 2017, there were 62 email exchanges between Hardeep Puri and Epstein. Apart from that, what was discussed in the meetings on June 5, 6, 8 and 9, September 19, 23 and 24, and October 9 and 10 in 2014?” Congress’ media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, asked at a press conference here.