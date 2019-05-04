Harassment complaint against JNU prof: HC seeks police report

The Delhi High Court Friday sought to know Delhi Police’s stand on the delay in filing their final report against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri, against whom eight women students have levelled allegations of sexual harassment.

Advertising

Justice J R Midha directed police to file the status report on the application moved by the eight JNU students, who had filed “separate and independent complaints detailing the grave and persistent sexual harassment and other offences committed by Johri”. The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 31.

JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has already given a clean chit to Johri, saying he posed “no threat” to the complainants, and instead it was the complainants who, along with others, had threatened Johri and his family.

After allegations against Johri surfaced in March last year, the case went to the Delhi High Court, and JNU was asked to inquire into them.

Advertising

On May 29 last year, the HC directed the ICC to examine material available on record, and place its report before the court, which the varsity did in August last year.

The eight women students challenged the clean chit given by JNU’s ICC to Johri in the case.

The court, thereafter, issued notice to JNU and the professor for their replies to a plea also seeking Johri’s suspension and removal from the campus.

Challenging the July 23, 2018 ICC decision, the complainants contended that the committee “completely departed from the specific and limited terms of reference set out by the High Court”.

“The impugned report shows the proceedings have not been conducted under order, dated May 29, 2018, of this court. It is vitiated by want of jurisdiction, lacks the authority of law…,” their counsel Vrinda Grover argued.