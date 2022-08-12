Harassed physically and mentally: Kin of woman who fell to death

“I want justice for my daughter. Everyone involved should be in jail,” said Rukhsana, whose daughter Kaynat Parveen (21) died on Tuesday in an alleged case of dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws in Northwest Delhi.

Police said that the victim’s husband Shakeel, mother-in-law Anwari and sister-in-law Hina had been arrested .

Surrounded by mourning relatives, Rukhsana at her home in Shakarpur said her daughter had called her twice on the day she died, complaining that she was not feeling well. After the second call around 7 pm, Rukhsana took her brother and son to meet Parveen. “She couldn’t even stand properly. They had physically and mentally harassed her so much over the year since her marriage,” she alleged.

She further claimed, “When we questioned them about this, my daughter’s sister-in-law Hina threatened us, saying that she would harm her. When I confronted her, she slapped me. We realised my daughter was not safe and went to report the matter to police.”

After Rukhsana reached Subash Place police station, her husband Muhammad Jahangir informed her that Parveen had fallen from the in-laws’ third-floor residence.

Rukhsana alleged: “They pushed her, and created a ruckus in front of our house so people would think they were not present when my daughter fell. My daughter’s body was found facing backwards. Does anybody who jumps to death fall in such a manner?”

The apartment of the accused was locked, with members having left the house, and three having been arrested.

Police said that the Saraswati Vihar SDM had been asked to conduct an inquest and record statements by the victim’s family. A case was registered under IPC sections 498 (detaining married woman with criminal intent), 304b (dowry death), 323 (voluntary hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Usha Rangnani, DCP Northwest, said, “During inquest proceedings, the victims’ parents in their statement levelled allegations regarding cruelty, harassment and dowry demands against the mother-in-law, sisters-in-law of the victim and also raised suspicion that victim was thrown from third floor of their house by her in-laws.”