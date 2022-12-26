Harassed by men he met on gay dating app, DU student jumps from fourth floor to escape

A 20-year-old Delhi University student jumped off the fourth floor of a building to escape a group of men who were allegedly harassing him over his sexual orientation.

The incident took place at a hostel in Northwest Delhi on December 21. Police said the student sustained head injuries in the fall.

Police said two of the accused, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested while raids are being conducted to arrest the others.

Police said they received a PCR call wherein the caller said a boy had fallen from the building and was lying in a pool of blood.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted an enquiry and found that the student jumped off the fourth floor around 2.45 am. He had gone to the building to meet a man whom he met on a dating app. The two had been talking on social media for some time. When he (the victim) got there, the accused surrounded him and harassed him over his sexual orientation. We suspect they also tried assaulting him. He ran but they were chasing him. Fearing that his life was in danger, he jumped from the building.”

The victim is a second-year student at a prominent North Campus college and stays in a paying guest accommodation. He named three of the accused in his complaint and an FIR was lodged against them.

The student was admitted to BJRM hospital for treatment. He was then referred to Lok Nayak hospital due to his head injuries. Police said he was later discharged.

Police said the arrested accused live in Haryana’s Rohtak and Bhiwani districts. The matter is being investigated further, they said.