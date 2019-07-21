Noida: ‘Harassed for dowry, 20-yr-old woman jumps in front of train’

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train early Saturday morning. The incident took place in Greater Noida, with police saying the pressure of dowry may have led her to taking the extreme step.

The victim, Minakshi, went missing from her in-laws’ house around 3 am Saturday. Police said they were informed of the incident by passengers, who found her dead on the railway track near Dadri railway station.

“An FIR is being filed on her family’s complaint under IPC sections 304 B (dowry death), and 498 A (cruelty in violence). The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the nature of injuries. No arrest has been made, but questioning is taking place. Prima facie, it appears she was being harassed by her in-laws after marriage,” said Rajeev Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (Greater Noida 3rd).

Minakshi hailed from Sadopur in Dadri, and was living in Tusiana with her husband, who ran a tyre-repair shop, and his parents. They got married a year-and-a-half ago. Minakshi’s family alleged that trouble began soon after the wedding, and her in-laws would harass her for dowry.

“We had given everything for dowry, including a car. But they wanted more. Her husband once choked her and would often be violent. When he came to know she talked to us a lot, he broke her phone. He subjected her to a lot of cruelty,” alleged Rakesh, her mother.

She was pursuing her graduation from a local degree college — something her in-laws objected to as well, police said.

Minakshi last spoke to her mother on Friday. Around 5 am Saturday, Rakesh received a call from her in-laws, asking if she had gone home to them. Her family began searching, and were later informed by police that a body had been found.

Minakshi’s family has also asked police to probe the possibility of her having been murdered.