Monday, August 08, 2022

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Flag Foundation of India holds event at CP

The Flag Foundation of India celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence at Central Park in Connaught Place on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:41:44 am
Hundreds gathered for the event under the National Flag at the park. (Representational/File)

The Flag Foundation of India celebrated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence at Central Park in Connaught Place on Saturday. Hundreds gathered for the event under the National Flag at the park.

“When we display the flag, we rise above our political and religious affiliations… The flag inspires us to do our respective jobs well and dedicate ourselves to nation-building. If every Indian does their job well, nothing can stop India from becoming a prosperous nation,” said Naveen Jindal, president of the foundation.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:41:44 am

