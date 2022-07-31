Har ghar tiranga: Edu dept directs all Delhi schools to hoist Tricolour from Aug 13-15

All schools in Delhi are being roped into the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Schools, including private ones, have been directed to hoist the Tricolour atop their buildings from August 13 to August 15.

The heads of all government and private schools in the city have been directed by the Delhi government’s education department to hoist the country’s national flag on their buildings during this period.

“To popularise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative and to ensure maximum public participation to make the programme a grand success, all government, aided and private schools and offices will launch a special ‘Information, Education, and Communication campaign’ for sensitisation and awareness of students, parents and staff with immediate effect,” said an official from the department.

The department has recommended all schools that they conduct special assemblies and awareness programmes, and has also recommended that school management committee (SMC) members be involved to “motivate the parents and people living in the vicinity”. Schools have also been encouraged by the department to organize “prabhat pheries” by students to encourage residents of nearby areas to also hoist the flag on their houses or buildings, conduct activities such as talks on the development of the design of the flag, patriotic songs, slogan writing and painting.

It has also directed government schools to utilise SMC funds to buy the flag. The SMC funds are supposed to be autonomous financial resources for the schools, with 50 per cent to be spent on “minor maintenance and repairs” and the other half on “SMC-related initiatives, in accordance with the School Development Plan.”

All government schools have also been directed to make a ‘selfie point’ on their premises for a “selfie with the Tricolour Flag”.

In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the campaign and change their social media profile pictures to the national fag from August 2 to August 15.