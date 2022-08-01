scorecardresearch
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies

“The New Delhi Municipal Council and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will identify prominent roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas under their respective jurisdiction to be decorated with the Tricolor from August 13-15,” Raj Niwas said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:30:30 pm
The national flag will be unfurled in municipal schools on August 15 at 8 am and zonal officials will have to be present in the schools. (Twitter/File)

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s independence, the Delhi L-G office has directed agencies to decorate prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with the national flag, organise “prabhat pheris” by school students and illuminate flyovers.

It added: “The Delhi Development Authority will carry out a similar exercise in markets owned and controlled by it. Flyovers in the NDMC area will be illuminated during this period, and municipal schools and hospitals will hoist the national flag on their premises at prominent locations from August 13-15,” it stated.

Students of all 1,530 municipal schools will also take part in the campaign, officials said on Saturday. “Today’s kids are tomorrow’s future and to signify this, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students,” said a senior MCD official.

Municipal schools are organising various activities like making Tricolour-themed dishes, singing patriotic songs, poster making, kite making, tree plantation, poem recitation etc, said the civic body.

“All municipal schools will organise craft activities on August 10 in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins. These lapel pins will be worn by teachers, students and their parents…,” said the MCD in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said he would urge people and shopkeepers to put up national flags at their homes and shops on the occasion. He said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tiranga Abhiyaan, the Tricolor will be put up at lakhs of houses and markets in the city.

