Delhi: Happiness therapy to reach other government hospitals

Each hospital that comes under the Delhi government has now been directed to appoint a nodal staff member to implement the ‘happiness therapy’ initiative, which involves patients and hospital staff singing and dancing with an aim to uplift spirits.

Advertising

The pilot project was launched at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on January 17, when Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had danced along with hospital staff. The medical director, along with Jain and some nursing staff, had started the session in the gynaecology ward.

However, resident doctors and nursing staff had flagged issues with the initiative, citing shortage of manpower.

According to officials, GTB Hospital, after the initial roadblock, is now looking at restarting the sessions, as part of which a nukkad natak will he held on March 5 by a professional group.

“We have decided to revamp the programme by introducing professionals. No doctor or nursing staff has been forced to participate. Those opposed to this need to ask themselves — what’s wrong in making our patients happy?” said Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director, GTB Hospital.

In a note issued on February 22, Jain wrote to the principal secretary (health) asking that the facilitator of each ‘happiness therapy’ must be a hospital staff member. He also said that the session can include dance, songs, yoga, meditation or laughter therapy at their discretion. The sessions will not be conducted in emergency and ICU wards, he said.

Advertising

“Considering the success of the pilot in GTB Hospital, it is suggested that this concept be implemented in all Delhi government hospitals,” Jain said in his note.