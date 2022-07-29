Happiness curriculum helped children deal with peer, parental pressure: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum has reduced the number of suicides in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed in an address to students and teachers Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘Happiness Utsav’, organised to mark four years since the introduction of this flagship programme in Delhi government schools, the CM said, “In today’s time, students face immense pressure, especially academic pressure. Parents also pressure them if their results are not up to the mark. They even compare their performance with other students. This has resulted in suicides at such a young age. Happiness classes changed that…” he said.

He also stated that the programme has helped students deal with peer pressure and problems at home.

“Students face peer pressure as they are very conscious about what other students and friends think about them.

Sometimes, this peer pressure forces them to commit suicide. Thirdly, there is a lot of family pressure on children.

Many of our students come from families with a lot of problems. I was listening to a girl named Upeksha, a 13-year-old girl from class VIII. Her father is a plumber and her mother is bedridden. She has four siblings. The entire responsibility of the housework is on her…. Such students face so many issues, and happiness classes help eliminate this stress. We have seen that suicides are committed across the country. I am thankful to God that such incidents don’t take place in Delhi and a big part of that is because these classes have strengthened the mental balance of the children,” he said.

As part of the ceremony, a meditation session with a teacher from the Brahma Kumaris organisation was conducted. The ceremony was attended by 170 teachers and officials from Punjab government schools.