Happiness classes, learning assessment: Plan to ease govt school students back

With classes moving completely offline from April 1, Delhi government schools will devote two hours every day for the first quarter of the academic year to foundational reading, writing, numeracy and wellness for students up to class IX.

While schools opened on February 7 for class IX-XII and on February 14 for younger students, they have been operating in the hybrid mode — it has been optional for students to attend offline classes. However, from April 1, the option of attending classes remotely will be done away with and schools will go back to operating completely offline for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Once schools open completely, the focus till June 15 for students up to class IX will be on Mission Buniyaad — the government’s foundational reading, writing and numeracy programme aimed at addressing students’ needs at their respective learning levels — and the Happiness Curriculum.

So far, both Mission Buniyaad and Happiness Curriculum have been covering students up to class VIII. However, as schools try to make their way back to recovery, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to extend both to class IX students as well “as all their previous classes in the past two years were conducted online and they might need assistance to recover from the learning loss in the past two years”.

According to a ‘two-phase action plan’ designed by the DoE “to rebuild competencies of students after Covid”, till April 1, teachers will go through refresher training on Mission Buniyaad, and baseline assessment of learning levels will be conducted for new students and those who have not attended school yet. Parent-teacher meetings will also be held to inform parents about the programme and encourage them to ensure regular attendance by their children.

In the first phase, during the first 10 days, the entire school time will be dedicated to Mission Buniyaad, Happiness classes, revision of worksheets they had completed during school closures and library and reading periods.

In the second phase, which will be from April 11 to June 25, two hours of each school day will be divided between 30 minutes of happiness classes, 45 minutes for Hindi reading and writing, and 45 minutes for basic maths. In addition to this, an assessment will be conducted every Saturday to track the progress of the students.