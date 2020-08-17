Delhi Govt. Happiness Curriculum: ‘Happiness classes good, now need more research’

“As children grow, it will take time to confirm the long-term impact of the programme...,” said the report.

A study by research group Brookings Institution has found that while there is anecdotal support for positive outcomes of the Delhi government’s flagship Happiness Curriculum, evaluating its outcomes will be a more complex process and has suggested a first step towards it through surveys for both students and teachers.

“The Happiness Curriculum has already shown positive improvements in relationships both in and outside of classrooms in Delhi schools. Students are more reflective about small arguments with their peers, and more insightful in understanding home dynamics,” read a note by the authors of the study.

“As children grow, it will take time to confirm the long-term impact of the programme…,” said the report, ‘Development of student and teacher measures of Happiness Curriculum factors’, which has been authored by Esther Care, Vishal Talreja, Aynur Gul Sahin and Sreehari Ravindranath.

