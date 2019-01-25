Happened in seconds: Man who survived Anand Vihar car crash

It all unfolded in a matter of few seconds — a speeding car hitting the divider, flying from one carriageway to another and landing on top of another car.

Advertising

In the accident at the Anand Vihar flyover on Wednesday evening, three people — one in the speeding Ford EcoSport, and two seated in the Maruti Eeco van — died. Two were injured.

“I don’t remember what happened after that… When I regained consciousness, I was in an ambulance with my friend Shamshad Ahmed, who couldn’t say a word. The incident took place around 6.30 pm,” said Imran (28), the driver of the Eeco van, as per the FIR. The cars burst into flames after the collision.

Garv Sehgal (30), a businessman and resident of east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; Shamshad Ahmed (28), who ran a hardware business and lived in old Mustafabad; and his friend Abdul Wahab died in the accident.

Apart from Imran, Akshay Jain (21), a resident of Savita Vihar, and the son of the owner of the EcoSport, was injured. He is admitted at Max Hospital, Patparganj and is critical.

Advertising

“The EcoSport was speeding. As it was getting off the flyover, it hit the divider, flew from one road to another, and crashed on top of the Eeco. A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) at Anand Vihar police station,” said a police officer.