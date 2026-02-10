Hansraj principal’s son to tie the knot today — on college grounds; triggers protests

By Monday afternoon, the invitation had triggered a protest on campus, with students alleging access to the ground was blocked for them. (Source: https://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/)

Titled “Wedding and Blessing Ceremony”, this floral e-invite card announced a marriage that would take place on “Tuesday, February 10, 2026”. The venue? “Gate No. 5, Hansraj College, Delhi-110007”.

According to the invitation, the groom is the son of Rama Sharma, the principal of Delhi University’s Hansraj College. And going by the card, he appears to be tying the knot on the college premises.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Principal Sharma said, “This is a facility given to faculty and staff of Hansraj college. This is not something new. Even if I wasn’t a principal here, I would be allowed to use the college premises to conduct private events. And when it comes to the allegations of cancelling sports events, it is a logical fact that the wedding date in any wedding is set way before, so why would we choose any date on the same date of a sports event if we were to use the college premises? These are all false claims. No sports event has been cancelled so far and none is scheduled for today (the day of the wedding).”