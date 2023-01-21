Hansraj College sees protest over veg-only menu

Written by Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Fifteen students of Delhi University were detained around 2.30 pm on Friday during a DU SFI unit-led protest outside the Hansraj Hostel gate against the dietary restrictions on campus.

DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said no permission was taken for the protest and the detained students were released by evening.

The Indian Express reported on January 14 that ever since the college reopened in February last year, non-vegetarian food was not being served in the hostel.

The protest started at 1.30 pm when students from different DU colleges gathered in front of the Hansraj Hostel gate. A majority of these students was affiliated with SFI. “After 40 mins to an hour, police started detaining the students. We took permission from police. It was a peaceful protest, there was no need for such violent action,” Sama, a Philosophy student associated with the SFI, said. “Police gave a warning asking us to leave and before we could react, they started coming in,” she added.

A Master’s student from DU’s Department of History associated with the SFI said, “This issue is not isolated to Hansraj itself. This is an attack on the entire university.”

A student who stays at the hostel said, “Such restrictions disregard the culture of northeastern and south Indian students. Many left the hostel due to this.”

“College administration has the same stance that administration will not serve non-veg food,” Dr Arvind, the warden of the Hansraj boys hostel, said.

Another group of students chanted slogans from inside the campus against the SFI protest. “They were chanting slogans against our tradition, so we chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’,” said one of the protesters.