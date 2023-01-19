Protest tomorrow at Hansraj College against restriction on non-veg food

Students associated with SFI’s Hansraj College unit will stage a protest against the college administration on Friday, demanding that non-vegetarian food be served on the campus. The protest will be held near the hostel gate.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Hansraj College read: “A poll conducted inside Hansraj hostel showed that almost 75% of students consume non-vegetarian food…”

The Indian Express reported on January 14 that ever since the college re-opened in February last year following the Covid-induced lockdown, non-vegetarian food was not being served in the canteen or the hostel.

On Wednesday, college principal Dr Rama Sharma said the administration’s decision in this regard was final. “The decision will not change. 100 percent,” she said. Earlier, asked about the reason behind the step, Sharma had said: “About 90% of students are vegetarian. The vegetarian student or employee cannot accommodate everybody; they face inconvenience.”

Hostel warden Dr Arvind said the students were informed of the restriction at the time of application. “When we released the hostel form, we mentioned that only veg food will be provided. The students had prior information about this. This is the college administration’s stand,” he said.

Students said they had approached the administration seeking a change in the rule but were rebuffed.