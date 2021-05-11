DU’s Hansraj College offers hostel for 100-bed Covid ICU facility

Delhi University’s Hansraj College has written to various authorities offering its hostel space and beds to be turned into an ICU facility for Covid-19 patients. It has also asked that a vaccination and RT-PCR testing centre be set up in the college.

Principal Rama said the letter had been sent to various authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, State Health Minister, and the District Magistrate.

“From our side we have offered all three options – Covid care facility, RT-PCR testing centre and vaccination centre. We are still waiting for a response. We have the infrastructure, but we will need the medical equipment,” she said.

In the letter dated May 9, Rama wrote, “We are all going through a bad phase and the pandemic is posing many challenges. It is increasingly being understood that each one of us must come forward and lend our hands, resources and logistics to fight the pandemic…”

“Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into 100 bed ICU facility as Covid patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety. University employees and their families are also facing challenges as facilities are scattered and infected people are increasing each day,” she said.

Rama said testing and vaccination were also both important to “contain the spread”.

“We also request you to set up a vaccination centre (currently there is no vaccination centre in the North Campus) and testing centre in the college for the university teaching and non-teaching staff,” she wrote.