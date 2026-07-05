Haryana gym trainer murder: 2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members shot dead

Gym trainer Kapil Redhu was at an outdoor training session when two men approached him and fired 10 rounds, killing him (left). Police officials inspect the site where the accused were shot (right).

Two men, allegedly wanted in connection with the murder of a gym trainer in Haryana’s Hansi last month, were shot dead on Sunday during a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).

The incident occurred in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh after the accused, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, both residents of Hisar, allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Officials said that after the suspects were surrounded, the police team asked them to surrender. However, the two men allegedly opened fire on the police, who retaliated in what officials described as an act of self-defence.