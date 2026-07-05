Haryana gym trainer murder: 2 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members shot dead

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Two men, allegedly wanted in connection with the murder of a gym trainer in Haryana’s Hansi last month, were shot dead on Sunday during a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).
The incident occurred in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh after the accused, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, both residents of Hisar, allegedly opened fire on the police team.
Officials said that after the suspects were surrounded, the police team asked them to surrender. However, the two men allegedly opened fire on the police, who retaliated in what officials described as an act of self-defence.
Both suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the police said.
An officer said that Pravesh and Himanshu were members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were following the directions of gangster Anil Pandit, who is operating from abroad.
“The duo were wanted in a case registered at the Special Cell, Delhi Police, and were also accused in the Hansi gym trainer murder case. The Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to their arrest,” the officer added.
On June 10, 2026, gym trainer Kapil Redhu, 25, was conducting an outdoor morning training session near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants approached him and fired 10 rounds at point-blank range within five seconds, killing him on the spot. The bullet fragments also injured a female trainee.
Redhu’s murder drew significant attention after CCTV footage of the killing surfaced, and investigators had linked the accused to the Lawrence Bishnoi-linked organised crime network. The police version of the encounter and the circumstances leading to the deaths are expected to be examined as part of the statutory investigation.
The police said the operation was launched after the Counter Intelligence unit of the Special Cell, which has been working on the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram (Harry) Boxer-Anil Pandit organised crime network, received intelligence about the suspects’ movements in Haryana. Acting on the inputs, a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF tracked and located the two accused.
During the encounter, Delhi Police Constable Ankit sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment.
Senior officers of the Haryana Police, along with forensic experts, are examining the scene of the encounter. A fresh First Information Report will be registered at Sadar police station in Bahadurgarh, and further proceedings are underway, the police said.
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