MP Hans Raj Hans writes to Lt Governor Baijal, seeks solution for North West Delhi’s waterlogging issues

Parliamentarian Hans Raj Hans has written to the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal asking him to convene a meeting with all stakeholders to find a solution to North West Delhi’s waterlogging issues.

In a letter dated September 22, the MP wrote that in North West Delhi, which is his parliamentary constituency, waterlogging is severe in parts such as Kirari, Mundka and Bawana. “I have been receiving complaints regarding waterlogging and problems and connected issues. For the last many months, there has been an acute problem of water logging due to heavy rains in the area and the absence of a proper sewage system,” the letter read.

He added that people have been suffering because of the non-cooperative nature of officers of various agencies and departments, including the Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DDA, MCD among others. He said that officials have not been very responsive to their complaints as well.

“In recent months, three deaths have been reported from North West Delhi during heavy rains and many houses have also been damaged and general public life is endangered,” his letter added.

As such, he asked the LG to convene a meeting with the concerned engineers and officials so that the long-standing issue can be resolved.