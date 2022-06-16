Hanging wires to air purifiers, revamping Kamla Nagar

The dense tangle of overhead wires at Kamla Nagar market near the Delhi University will soon be a thing of the past, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday.

As part of its market redevelopment project, the government is planning to put in place electronic guides for the market, a play zone for kids, air purifiers and EV charging points.

Sisodia visited the market on Wednesday and interacted with traders and visitors.

He said the market, which is popular among Delhi University students because of its proximity, will be cultivated as a youth hangout zone with a nostalgic walk.

Kamla Nagar market has four inner markets, and a mall, Sparkle, located in the centre.

The market is one of the oldest in Delhi and was set up in 1960. It sells clothes, accessories, cosmetics, and household items, among others. It is also known for street food. It is also home to coaching centres, especially those offering coaching for UPSC exams. The daily footfall is between 15,000 and 20,000, and over weekends nearly 1 lakh people visit the market. Assuring traders and the market association that their ideas would be considered, Sisodia said that Kamla Nagar was an essential part of the ‘DU Culture’.

“Whoever studies at DU spends a significant amount of time here. DU students living all over the world cherish the memories of Kamla Nagar,” he said.

“We will redevelop the market as per a theme with such an identity that one can recognise it in a single glimpse. This will help people know and remember what the market has to offer. We aim to ensure quality experience for our public, be it shopping, eating or using public facilities, it should all be world-class,” he said.

Earlier this week, the government said it had selected five markets for redevelopment. Sisodia said he will visit all markets to understand and resolve the problems on the ground.

“Delhi’s economic growth is our priority. In March, we promised 20 lakh jobs and to boost the economy under rozgar budget. Today, we are taking on this challenge with conviction. Redeveloping our iconic markets is the key to branding them as global shopping destinations and providing large-scale employment,” Sisodia tweeted.

Traders and shopkeepers welcomed the government’s move and said they hoped it makes good on its promise.

“Toilet for women, proper roads, sewage, electricity system and segregated space for parking of cars, e-rickshaws and auto stands are some of our key demands. Our businesses will boost if the market is revamped,” said Pawan Seth, member of the

D-Block market association.

Manik Arora, who has been running a footwear shop in the market for the last 15 years, said, “Several government officials from MCD and politicians visited earlier but no development work has taken place. We hope it is fulfilled this time.”