scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

Hanging wind chimes, man falls to death in Gurugram

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when the victim, a retired pilot, was having tea with his wife, and decided to hang a wind chime on the balcony.

By: Express News Service | Gurugram |
April 14, 2022 5:38:42 am
Police said his body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

A 79-year-old man died after allegedly falling off the balcony of his fourth-floor house in a residential society in Sushant Lok-1 Tuesday. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when the victim, a retired pilot, was having tea with his wife, and decided to hang a wind chime on the balcony. That’s when he allegedly lost balance and fell.

Read |Haryana’s Covid positivity inches up to 3.05 per cent

A police officer said, “He had one foot on a ladder and another on the balcony ledge and is suspected to have slipped after losing balance. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. In their statement, the family has not alleged any foul play.”

More from Delhi

Police said his body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Police said the victim had been living in Gurgaon with his wife and daughter. “At the time of the incident, he and his wife were at the house. It appears to be a case of accidental death. We have filed an inquest report,” said a police officer.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement