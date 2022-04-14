Hanging wind chimes, man falls to death in Gurugram

A 79-year-old man died after allegedly falling off the balcony of his fourth-floor house in a residential society in Sushant Lok-1 Tuesday. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when the victim, a retired pilot, was having tea with his wife, and decided to hang a wind chime on the balcony. That’s when he allegedly lost balance and fell.

A police officer said, “He had one foot on a ladder and another on the balcony ledge and is suspected to have slipped after losing balance. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. In their statement, the family has not alleged any foul play.”

Police said his body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Police said the victim had been living in Gurgaon with his wife and daughter. “At the time of the incident, he and his wife were at the house. It appears to be a case of accidental death. We have filed an inquest report,” said a police officer.