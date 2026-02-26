Hanging electric cables in Chandni Chowk soon to soon be history

The upgraded network will be integrated with the existing distribution system, said a BSES spokesperson. (Credits: Unsplash)

Look up in Chandni Chowk and you are greeted with thick bundles of electric cables hanging low over buildings, shops and a stream of shoppers. The clutter may soon be a thing of the past.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a project to shift the overhead cables underground across 28 stretches, covering about 52.5 km of roads in Chandni Chowk.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), will execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 159.75 crore. The overhaul will involve laying modern underground cables in place of the existing overhead network.

Gupta said the work will be carried out in a phased manner and only during the night to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. “The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct,” she added.