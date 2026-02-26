Hanging electric cables in Chandni Chowk soon to soon be history

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Look up in Chandni Chowk and you are greeted with thick bundles of electric cables hanging low over buildings, shops and a stream of shoppers. The clutter may soon be a thing of the past.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a project to shift the overhead cables underground across 28 stretches, covering about 52.5 km of roads in Chandni Chowk.
The Delhi government, in collaboration with BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), will execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 159.75 crore. The overhaul will involve laying modern underground cables in place of the existing overhead network.
Gupta said the work will be carried out in a phased manner and only during the night to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. “The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct,” she added.
Describing the project as not just a power infrastructure upgrade, but a landmark step towards heritage conservation and smart infrastructure development, the CM said the removal of overhead wires would make the area safer, more organised and aesthetically refined.
Besides laying modern underground power cables, the project involves installing around 500 new feeder pillars and decorative street lighting poles. Also, redundant overhead infrastructure will be removed.
The upgraded network will be integrated with the existing distribution system, said a BSES spokesperson.
Officials said a ‘Digital Twin’ system will enable real-time monitoring, better asset management and improved operational planning. “Chandni Chowk is known for narrow lanes, dense commercial activity and heavy footfall. Laying underground cables will remove visual clutter and significantly improve public safety. It will reduce fire and electrical risks while weather-related faults will see a decline. Reliability and load management will also improve. Around 40,000-50,000 residents, traders, visitors and institutions will benefit,” said an official.
The official further said that the execution will be carefully planned, with underground cables laid, tested and commissioned before load transfer from the overhead network. “Work will be scheduled during the night wherever possible. Advance communication will be provided to residents and traders to minimise inconvenience,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Gupta said she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board Corporation to ensure effective resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments and civic amenities. She also laid the foundation stone for BYPL’s 66/11 kV, 63 MVA Gas Insulated Switchgear indoor grid at Mandoli and for four standalone utility-scale battery energy storage systems across South and West Delhi.
