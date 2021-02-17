Hand over FIR copy, books to Disha, court tells Delhi Police

A protest demanding the release of Disha Ravi outside Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court Tuesday directed Delhi Police to hand over to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in connection with a toolkit Google document on the farmers’ protest. The court also directed police to provide her copies of the arrest memo and remand paper which was placed to seek her custodial interrogation.

The court also permitted her to get warm clothes, masks and books. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ravi to speak with her family members over phone for 15 minutes a day and meet with her lawyer for 30 minutes a day while she is in police custody.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Ravi through her lawyer.

On Sunday, the court had sent Ravi to five days’ police custody after the agency said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on Saturday, was produced before a court here and police had sought seven days’ custody.

While seeking her custody, police had told the court the activist had allegedly edited the “toolkit” and many other people were involved in the matter.

Meanwhile, a group of students staged a protest at Patel Chowk near the Delhi Police headquarters Tuesday against the arrest of Disha Ravi.